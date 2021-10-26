Listen to Katy Perry’s cosy cover of The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’

Katy Perry has shared a sweeping cover of The Beatles classic ‘All You Need Is Love’ for a new Gap advert – check it out below.

In a new Instagram post announcing the partnership with Gap, Perry revealed that she used to work in one of the company’s shops in Santa Barbara, California.

She wrote: “From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a @markromanek-directed holiday campaign dreams do come true!”

As part of the campaign, Gap is donating $1 (73p) per stream of the new cover on Spotify to Baby2Baby, whose mission is “to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country”.​

Listen to the new cover and watch the Gap advert in which it features below:

The new cover comes ahead of Perry beginning a Las Vegas residency at the end of the year.

The singer will begin her ‘Play’ residency at the new Resorts World casino in Vegas, which contains a 5,000-seater venue, this December.

Ahead of the residency, Perry has also announced her first range of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), based around the forthcoming series of shows.

The NFTs come in conjunction with Theta Network, a company that Perry has also acquired a minority stake in. There are no details yet of what specific form the NFTs will take, but fans can register to be notified of the first sale here.

“I’m both excited and curious to be launching my first ever NFTs later this year with Theta Network,” the singer said of the news. “This is a new, unique opportunity to connect with my fans around the world even if they aren’t with me in Las Vegas.

Perry’s most recent album ‘Smile’ came out last year. Reviewing ‘Smile’ upon its release in August 2020, NME wrote: “While Perry has returned to her tried-and-tested formula of vivid pop, there’s a missing ingredient.”