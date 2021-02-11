Listen to Kee’ahn’s cover of Moses Sumney’s ‘Man on the Moon’

Kee’ahn has shared a cover of the Moses Sumney deep cut ‘Man on the Moon’ for RISING Festival‘s lunar-themed Singles Club series.

The singer brings hi-fi production, multi-tracked vocals and a rich cello line to the track, which was originally recorded by Sumney in his bedroom on a 4-track recorder.

In a paraphrased press statement, Kee’ahn said Sumney was her inspiration to pick up a guitar as a teenager. She said she strove to emulate the “one-man choir” that Sumney often refers to himself as.

Listen to the gorgeous rendition below.

Kee’ahn released her debut single ‘Better Things’ in May last year, reportedly taken from a forthcoming album called ‘In Full Bloom’. She’s set to play Brunswick Music Festival on March 6, alongside Loose Tooth and East Brunswick All Girls Choir.

Kee’ahn will also live-stream a performance later this month for Isol-Aid’s four-day folk festival, Folk Unlocked.

RISING commissions Australian acts to record songs each month on the full moon. Kee’ahn’s track is the fourth entry in the RISING Singles Club, following releases from Amyl and The Sniffers, Luluc and The Green Child.

It comes out of the $2million “Call To Artists” fund announced back in May. As part of the deal, the artists will retain 100 per cent of the rights to the music they record for the series.

RISING festival itself is set to replace the Melbourne International Arts and White Night festivals in 2021. It was initially scheduled to take place in August last year, but the coronavirus pandemic has now pushed its debut to May 2021.