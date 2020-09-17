Listen to Keith Urban’s new single ‘One Too Many’ featuring Pink

Keith Urban has paired up with Pink on his latest single, ‘One Too Many.’

The new song, released today (September 17), has been lifted from Urban’s upcoming album ‘THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1.’

The singer’s 11th studio album is set to drop tomorrow.

Advertisement

In a press release regarding the single, Urban praised Pink’s talents.

“I’ve always loved [her] voice,” he said.

“[H]er artistry and her multi-faceted ability to create, and her God-given talent, truly makes her one of the greatest voices of our time.”

He also added that he “couldn’t have pictured anyone else’s voice on the song.”

Listen to ‘One Too Many’ below:

Advertisement

‘One Too Many’ follows the release of other singles lifted from Urban’s new collection, including ‘Superman,’ ‘Polaroid’ and ‘God Whispered Your Name.’

An accompanying music video will premiere via Facebook today at 2pm AEST.

Coronavirus restrictions forced both Urban and Pink to create the video from opposite sides of the globe. Urban was based in Sydney, while Pink was in Los Angeles.

Pink is no stranger to the various challenges presented by coronavirus. Back in March, the pop singer and her young son Jameson contracted the virus, with Pink calling it her “most physically and emotionally challenging experience” as a mother.

In April she said she had fully recovered, and announced a $1million donation to emergency healthcare funds.