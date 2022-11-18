Listen to Kimbra’s pulsating new single ‘replay!’

Kimbra has released ‘replay!’, the second single to be lifted from her forthcoming album ‘A Reckoning’.

The song sees Kimbra riddled in a loop of indecision, lamenting being “stuck in automatic” and questioning “What’s the matter with my brain?” The production on ‘replay!’ – helmed by Kimbra alongside BRUX and Ryan Lott – makes good on its exclamative title, pulsing along a frenetic techno beat.

The accompanying music video for ‘replay!’ is directed by Colin Solal Cardo, and follows Kimbra as she dances inside a white enclosure. Watch that below:

In a press statement, Kimbra said the new song “is about the experience of being on loop. There’s this movie going around in my head replaying both the beautiful and the terrifying times during a relationship…There was an addictive quality to the cycle, even though I knew it was time to face and release it.”

‘replay!’ follows last month’s single ‘Save Me’ as the second preview to ‘A Reckoning’, Kimbra’s fourth studio album, which is set for release on January 27, 2023. Per an official synopsis, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Primal Heart’ “is primed to be a reflective record capturing the macro reckonings that impact our world around environment, race, feminism, health and patriarchy through the eyes of the archetypal Mother”.

In a four-star review of ‘Primal Heart’, NME wrote that Kimbra “truly hit her stride… offer[ing] up rich, swirling instrumentals and intricate musical landscapes… This bold release is a war cry: Kimbra’s back, and she’s here to stay.”