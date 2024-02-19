Listen to Kings Of Leon’s teaser of comeback single ‘Mustang’

Kings Of Leon have shared a snippet of their comeback single ‘Mustang’, which will be released later this week.

The band said that new music was on the way at their first live show of 2024 in Mexico last month. Near the end of their set, frontman Caleb Followill told the crowd that fans should prepare themselves for a new release called ‘Mustang’.

Now, the band have offered fans a teaser of the song in the form of an instrumental – potentially an introduction – featuring a downtuned bass riff and a brief snippet of some vocals, but not with any discernible lyrics.

The new song will be released on Thursday (February 22) and serves as the band’s first release since their 2021 LP ‘When You See Yourself’.

Check out the teaser below:

In other Kings Of Leon news, last month the rock icons shared a personal tribute to the pub that hosted their first-ever UK gig after news emerged that it was shutting down.

The White Horse venue in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire closed its doors for the last time on December 30, and the band shared their memories of its role in their early career.

“The White Horse was our first taste of rock ‘n’ roll and hardcore fans,” they said. “We never knew if we’d play another tour, so we soaked up every second and smell, the latter being an instant regret. There will always be a special place in our hearts for the White Horse. Thank you for the memories.”

Elsewhere, in November the band were announced as the headliners for the F1 British Grand Prix opening concert, which is taking place at Silverstone on July 4, 2024.

They will be joined by Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental who are set to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively as part of the racing circuit’s four-day festival line-up.