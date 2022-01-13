Listen to Korn’s first new song of 2022, ‘Forgotten’

Korn have shared their first new track of the year – you can hear ‘Forgotten’ below.

The track is the second to be previewed (after November’s ‘Start The Healing’) from the long-running band’s upcoming new album ‘Requiem’, which is set for release on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings.

‘Forgotten’ has been released by Korn today (January 13) after teasing its arrival since the turn of the year via a set of online Easter eggs, with different stems from the song being hidden on their website, newsletter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Makersplace accounts.

You can listen to Korn’s ‘Forgotten’, which is accompanied by a visualiser created by EFFIXX, below.

You can see the tracklist for Korn’s ‘Requiem’ below.

1. ‘Forgotten’

2. ‘Let the Dark Do the Rest’

3. ‘Start The Healing’

4. ‘Lost in the Grandeur’

5. ‘Disconnect’

6. ‘Hopeless and Beaten’

7. ‘Penance to Sorrow’

8. ‘My Confession’

9. ‘Worst Is On Its Way’

Korn will play on the main stage at Download Festival in June, which so far is their sole confirmed UK live date for 2022. This year’s festival will be headlined by KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.

Korn will also embark on a US tour in March in support of ‘Requiem’, kicking off in Springfield, Missouri on March 4. Tickets and full dates are available to view here.

The band will firstly perform four nights with System Of A Down in the US at the end of this month and into February, with dates planned in Phoenix, San Diego and LA.