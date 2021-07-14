Listen to KUČKA’s synth-pop cover of Christina Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’

Perth-raised, LA-based KUČKA has delivered a synth-pop cover of Christina Aguilera’s 2002 track ‘Beautiful’.

For her version, KUČKA has swapped out Aguilera’s melodic piano with an array of staccato synths and electronic beats, layering her own reverberated vocals on top.

KUČKA’s cover of ‘Beautiful’ follows the release of her debut album, ‘Wrestling’, in April. Speaking to NME, the Perth-born artist – real name Laura Jane Lowther – said she deliberately chose not to feature on guests on the record, after beginning to feel detached from her music.

“There’s a lot of churn and burn here in LA,” she told NME back in April.

“I felt like I was getting kind of like further and further away from stuff that I wanted to write, I guess. I had to actively be like: no collaborations, I’m only writing lyrics that feel like 100 per cent personal to me.”

Prior to releasing ‘Wrestling’, the producer had collaborated with an impressive roster of artists including Flume, SOPHIE, Vince Staples, Fetty Wap, Kendrick Lamar, Vegyn and Nosaj Thing.

Earlier this year, KUČKA featured on Flowerkid’s emotive first single for the year, ‘It’s Happening Again’.