Listen to Kult Kyss’ hypnotic new single ‘So Alive’

Melbourne electronic duo Kult Kyss have unveiled their new single ‘So Alive’, ahead of the release of their debut EP later this year.

Released today (September 10), ‘So Alive’ is a hypnotic heater with production from LUCIANBLOMKAMP, who’s also worked with the likes of Miiesha and Triple One this year.

‘So Alive’ is taken from the duo’s forthcoming debut EP, ‘Ultra Sound’, which is due to come out this November. While details around the EP are still scarce, we do know that it will feature collaborations with artists like BRUX and Motez.

Listen to ‘So Alive’ below.

“‘So Alive’ was born in the midst of the pandemic, at a time when things felt incredibly limited and uncertain,” the duo said of the single in a press statement.

“The experience of being in lockdown forced us to shift our perspectives from constantly looking towards the future to living fully in the present. ‘So Alive’ is inspired by this, and explores the magic and beauty that can be found in living in the moment, day by day.

“In creating the track we wanted to pay homage to early ‘90s dance music, incorporating dusty sampled breaks with euphoric synths and a simple, mantra-like vocal hook.”

‘So Alive’ is the first single Kult Kyss have dropped in 2021 so far, following on from singles released last year like ‘Kill That Beat’ and ‘God Is A Bassline’.