Listen to Kurt Vile’s woozy new song, ‘Hey Like A Child’

Kurt Vile has shared a woozy new song called ‘Hey Like A Child’ – listen to it below.

It’s Vile’s second recent single following on from ‘Like Exploding Stones’, taken from his upcoming new album ‘watch my moves’.

It’s Vile’s first album in four years and will see him make his Verve Records debut when it arrives on April 15.

The record features collaborations from the likes of James Stewart, Cate Le Bon and Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa.

You can listen to Vile’s latest single here:

Speaking about his new album to NME recently, Vile said: “My albums always progress from one to the next just by me getting older physically and spiritually. I think my last record [2018’s ‘Bottle It In’] was pretty epic, and on this one I’ve had even more time to make it.

“I’ve got the energy of a new label, and I don’t feel as much in a rush. I recorded more than enough songs and then just put all the best ones on this album, so it’s perfect.”

Talking about howl lockdown affected his songwriting for the album, Vile said: “In the early times [of the pandemic], honestly I was relieved in a selfish way,” he said. “I was exhausted, so I was thinking ahead to disappearing into my own studio world. But then obviously there were all kinds of uncertainties. Losing people like [former collaborator] John Prine, that was just a nightmare.”

Vile continued: “I was stressed by the weight of the world, but pretty much all of my songs take a certain turn where there’s stress and darkness and then I pull into the light. There’s stress coming down on my brain and then you just notice some beautiful tree, or you turn your head to the light. Life is a struggle, but you’ve just got to try and turn your head to the light, man.”

Vile is set to embark on an extensive tour across the US and Europe later this year, with tickets on sale now here. His British and Irish dates are as follows:

AUGUST

Friday 26 – London, All Points East Festival

Saturday 27 – Bath, Forum

Sunday 28 – Leeds, Stylus

Monday 29 – Glasgow, QMU

Tuesday 30 – Belfast, Limelight

Wednesday 31 – Dublin, Vicar Street

SEPTEMBER

Friday 02 – Birmingham, Mosely Folk & Arts Festival

Saturday 03 – Manchester, Manchester Psych Fest

Sunday 04 – Dorset, End Of The Road Festival