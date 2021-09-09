Listen to Kwame’s textural new single ‘Higher’

Ghanian-Australian rapper Kwame has released a textural new single in the form of ‘Higher’.

The heavily-produced cut is layered with sonic elements reminiscent of ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’-era Kanye. Kwame’s vocals are bathed in glitchy autotune above a steady hip-hop beat, lashings of smooth electric guitar thrown in for good measure.

It arrives alongside an accompanying music video directed by Zain Ayub and Kwame himself, that sees the rapper dancing through a lavish house. Watch it below:

Kwame shared news of the single earlier this week, when celebrating his 24th birthday on Instagram.

“Haapppyyy mf’in 24th burfffday to me,” he wrote. “I’m beyond blessed to see another birthday!! This my Kobe year & it’s only right I feed the fans!”

The track marks his third single of the year, having linked up with Kymie and Phil Fresh in March for ‘IG Luv’. He shared another collaboration a month later; a song with Tasman Keith titled ‘ONE’.

The rapper was one of many artists to appear on Season Three of ABC’s The Set, teaming up with Julia Stone for a cover of West’s ‘All Of The Lights’.

Kwame also performed two of his own tracks, including ‘ONE’ and 2018’s ‘NO TIME’.