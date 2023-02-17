Listen to KYE’s new single ‘Ribena’

KYE has shared new single ‘Ribena’, marking her first release for the year.

The song begins with sounds of a dial-up telephone and fuzzy white noise, before guitar strums make way for KYE’s glitchy backing vocals. ‘Ribena’ likens the sweetness of a newfound love to that of its namesake drink – a comparison KYE further explained in a press statement.

“I have a long-time love affair with Ribena,” KYE said. “So when my crush and I reached into the fridge for that resplendent blackcurrant drink at the same time, I instantly fell in love. This song is about that gooey feeling in the pit of your stomach when you first fall for someone. That sweet, scintillating, sugar high.” Listen to ‘Ribena’ below:

KYE released two singles last year, with ‘Bossin’’ and ‘Clique’ arriving in August and November, respectively. Prior to that, the singer shared her debut EP ‘Good Company’ in 2021, with featured Sampa The Great, Jerome Farah and 18YOMAN appearing on the singles ‘Gold’ and ‘Tuesday’, respectively.

Speaking of the collaborations in a 2021 interview with NME, KYE said: “For me, inviting others into the space is a curated thing. It’s always someone who is gonna challenge me, someone who’s going to push my ideas out quick.”

Last year, KYE served as the support act on all dates of Sampa The Great’s Australian ‘An Afro Future’ tour and completed her own four-date Australian tour. More recently, she took part in a medley tribute performance to the late Olivia Newton-John at the ARIA Awards in November alongside Natalie Imbruglia, Peking Duk and Tones and I.