Listen to Lana Del Rey’s dreamy new single ‘Say Yes To Heaven’

Lana Del Rey has shared a previously-unreleased song called ‘Say Yes To Heaven’ – listen to it below.

Recorded back in 2013, the standalone track was originally intended to feature on the singer-songwriter’s third studio album ‘Ultraviolence’ (2014).

As Stereogum notes, numerous iterations of the cut have since appeared online. Last year saw a sped-up snippet from ‘Say Yes To Heaven’ go viral on TikTok.

Fans then noticed this March that the song had been copyrighted by UMG/Polydor, ahead of its official release today (May 19). The single – which was co-written by Rick Nowels – is accompanied by a sped-up version.

‘Say Yes To Heaven’ marks Del Rey’s first release since she dropped her ninth full-length record, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’, earlier this year.

The singer subsequently achieved her sixth UK Number One album with the project, beating Depeche Mode‘s 15th LP ‘Memento Mori’ to the top spot. Del Rey also tied herself level with Arctic Monkeys, Blur and Radiohead on the list of acts with the most UK Number One records to their name.

Last month, the Official Charts confirmed that ‘…Ocean Blvd’ was the 18th biggest-selling album of 2023 so far. It has since become the best-selling vinyl album of the year, surpassing LPs by the likes of Taylor Swift and Paramore.

Del Rey is due to deliver a headline performance on the Other Stage at Glastonbury 2023 next month. During a recent interview, the artist said it was “unfathomable” to her that she has such a prominent slot at the legendary festival.

Following that show, Del Rey will top the bill at this summer’s BST Hyde Park concert series in London.