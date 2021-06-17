Listen to Laura Mvula and Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil team up on ‘What Matters’

Laura Mvula has shared her latest track ‘What Matters’, which features vocals from Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil – you can hear the song below.

The new offering is taken from Mvula’s forthcoming third studio album ‘Pink Noise’, which is set for release on July 2 via Atlantic Records.

A video for ‘What Matters’, which features both Mvula and Neil performing their collaborative track together, has been released today (June 17).

The clip is taken from Mvula’s livestream show Laura Mvula Presents… Under A Pink Moon, which was first broadcast online back in February. You can watch the video for Laura Mvula’s ‘What Matters’ below.

Speaking about ‘Pink Noise’, Mvula said in a statement: “This is the album I always wanted to make. Every corner is made warm with sunset tones of the 80s. I was born in 1986. I came out of the womb wearing shoulder pads. I absorbed the dynamism of the 80s aesthetic right from my first moments on this planet.

“Making ‘Pink Noise’ felt like the most violent of emotional wrestling matches. It took three years of waiting and waiting and fighting and dying and nothingness, and then finally an explosion of sound. As if it was always here, this record is my most honest and unapologetic flying of the freedom flag. I can’t wait to play this album live.”

Laura Mvula will perform at London’s Village Underground on September 2, with tickets available here.

