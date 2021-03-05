Listen to Lily Papas’ brooding new single, ‘Freak’

Singer-songwriter Lily Papas has made her first release of the year today, with new track ‘Freak’.

Following on from 2020’s ‘Jackson’ and ‘Encore’, as well as her 2019 debut single ‘Wild’, ‘Freak’ sees the Gold Coast artist take a bit of a darker turn sonically.

Papas has also dropped the song right before she takes the stage in support of Vera Blue‘s set of shows at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall later this month.

Listen to ‘Freak’ below:

Speaking of the song, Papas said in a press statement, “‘Freak’ is the aftermath of giving yourself over to the dark side for the night.

“It’s about going home with a rock star and having a romance in the summer. This for me was a real-life thing (however I have taken this to the extreme),” she continued.

“My boyfriend had just played a massive support act show for a hip – hop artist and I was in the crowd watching him. I was mesmerised.”

In spite of the live music scene only just slowly beginning to come back after suffering huge losses thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Papas scored a few key live shows in throughout 2020 – namely a performance at the Australian Open in January last year.