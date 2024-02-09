Listen to Little Simz’ new EP ‘Drop 7’

Little Simz has shared a new EP, ‘Drop 7’ – you can listen to it in full below.

The London rapper announced the seven-song collection earlier this week, sharing its tracklist on social media. It follows on from her 2020 EP ‘Drop 6’, which was released ahead of her albums ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ (2021) and ‘No Thank You’ (2022).

Arriving today (February 9), the Jakwob-produced ‘Drop 7’ sees Simz adopt a more club-orientated sound. It features the songs ‘Mood Swings’, ‘Fever’, ‘Torch’, ‘SOS’, ‘I Ain’t Feeling It’, ‘Power’ and ‘Far Away’.

Tune in here:

Simz released ‘Drop 1’ in 2014, and has since shared six additional instalments of the series. Speaking to NME in 2021, the artist said she “parked” ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ during the COVID pandemic to work on the sixth edition.

“Like, whatever, [I made it] just in my living room – call it a lockdown project,” she explained at the time.

In other news, Simz is up for three prizes at next month’s BRIT Awards 2024: Album Of The Year (‘No Thank You’), Artist Of The Year and Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act.

Responding to the nods, she said: “I’m so honoured to be nominated for 3 BRIT awards this year. Thank you to my supporters and to the BRIT Awards. Congratulations to everyone nominated too!”

On Wednesday (February 7), Simz won the Best Hip-Hop Act award at the MOBOs 2024 in Sheffield.

Simz performed at Alexandra Palace in London last November as part of her 2023 UK headline tour. In a five-star review of the gig, NME called the artist “UK rap’s greatest talent”.