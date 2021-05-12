Listen to Liz Phair’s vulnerable new single ‘In There’

Liz Phair has released her vulnerable new single ‘In There’ – you can listen to it below.

The track follows on from her last single ‘Spanish Doors’, both of which are taken from Phair’s upcoming new album ‘Soberish’. It’s her first album release since 2010’s ‘Funstyle’.

The song sees Phair singing softly about a relationship she knows is unlikely to work. She sings: “And I can think of a thousand things that are wrong/ And I can think of a thousand reasons why you and I don’t get along/ But somehow, you got in there/ Like smoke under the door, or cold coming in through the floor, you got in there.”

You can listen to ‘In There’ below:

Due out on June 4 via Chrysalis, ‘Soberish’ has been produced by Phair’s longtime collaborator Brad Wood, who worked on both ‘Exile In Guyville’, ‘Whip-Smart’, and ‘whitechocolatespaceegg’.

You can check out the album tracklist in full below.

1. ‘Spanish Doors’

2.’The Game’

3.’Hey Lou’

4.’In There’

5.’Good Side’

6.’Sheridan Side’

7.’Ba Ba Ba’

8. ‘Soberish’

9. ‘Soul Sucker’

10. ‘Lonely Street’

11. ‘Dosage’

12. ‘Bad Kitty’

13. ‘Rain Scene’

A press release says ‘Soberish’ is “a portrait of Phair in the present tense, taking all of the facets of her melodic output over the years and synthesising them into a beautiful, perfect whole.”

Phair recently said of her new album: “I found my inspiration for ‘Soberish’ by delving into an early era of my music development, my art school years spent listening to Art Rock and New Wave music non-stop on my Walkman: The English Beat, The Specials, Madness, R.E.M.’s ‘Automatic for the People’, Yazoo, The Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson and the Cars.

“The city came alive for me as a young person, the bands in my headphones lending me the courage to explore.”

Phair is set to tour with Garbage and Alanis Morissette later this year as part of Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, which was postponed last year through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.