Listen to LOSER’s new single ‘Heaven Can Wait’

LOSER have today (October 21) shared ‘Heaven Can Wait’, the first single lifted from the band’s forthcoming EP ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’.

The track was self-produced by singer/guitarist Tim Maxwell and bassist Craig Selak, and according to the former, sees them muse on “the fear of death and anxiety”. He explained in a press statement: “This song was written back in 2019. It felt like too much of a leap forward for the sound at the time, but now it’s making its debut… The song’s lyrics portray my feelings towards the fear of death and anxiety, back then I was an anxious wreck.”

Fans will recognise the song from LOSER’s recent setlists – they’ve played at many of their shows from this year, including those they did opening for Violent Soho last month. The accompanying music video features a live performance of ‘Heaven Can Wait’, filmed at the band’s very own Restless Noise Studios (where their upcoming EP was recorded). Have a look at it below:

‘Heaven Can Wait’ kickstarts the rollout for ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’, the band’s second EP, which will be released in six parts between now and next May. Speaking on their gradual release strategy, LOSER likened the rollout to a “Netflix TV series, where the entire body of work is designed to flow as a whole, but is presented piece by piece”.

“The whole idea with this EP was to switch up how we’ve released music in the past,” the duo said. “We’ve always been a traditional album band, but this new EP felt like a fresh direction for us musically, so we thought it could be fun to try something a little different in the way we presented it.”

The EP’s next track, ‘Hold On You’, will be released on December 2, before the band kick 2023 off with ‘Only One’ on January 13. ‘The More I Know’ will follow on February 24, before the band take a short break ahead of ‘Sunday’ arriving on April 21. Finally, they’ll release ‘Starting Over’ – as well as the full, collected EP – on May 19.

Announcing the EP on social media, LOSER noted that each song from ‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’ will be released alongside “limited edition merch drops, exclusive videos and heaps more cool shit that we’ll be announcing as we go!” Each item in the merch drops will come with a commemorative backstage pass reading “ADMIT NONE”. It ties into somewhat of a contest that the band are running – one fan will instead be mailed a pass reading “ADMIT TWO”, which will serve as a lifetime double pass to any of LOSER’s upcoming headline shows.

Speaking of which, the band will launch ‘Heaven Can Wait’ will a one-off headline show in Melbourne on Saturday November 5. Taking to the stage at the Bad Decisions bar, they’ll be joined by local outfits Okay Dane and Grevillea. Tickets are on sale now – find them here.

‘Stadium Dreams On A Bedroom Budget’ comes as the follow-up to LOSER’s second album, ‘All The Rage’, which arrived last September via Domestic La La. It was supported by the singles ‘On The Edge’, ‘Head First’ and ‘Skyward’. NME spotlit the album as one of its top Australian releases for September 2021, with David James Young writing that it sees them “maintain degrees of confidence in both execution and identity”.

The new EP will also be LOSER’s first as a duo; back in June, they confirmed that Jake Farrugia (drums) and Will Maxwell (guitar) had both left the band, with Emily Car stepping in to fill the former’s role. They confirmed yesterday (October 20) that Car has now exited as well, writing in their ‘LOSERS ONLY’ Facebook group: “Unfortunately she bravely struggles with multiple health hurdles both physical and mental which we won’t go into out of respect for Em, but due to these she made the call to step back and focus on getting her self right.”

Additional reporting by Ellie Robinson.