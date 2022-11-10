Listen to Louis Tomlinson’s new single ‘Silver Tongues’

Louis Tomlinson has released new single ‘Silver Tongues’, the latest to be lifted from his forthcoming second album, ‘Faith In The Future’.

The song sees Tomlinson channel a pop-punk sound, opening with a soulful, piano-backed verse before shifting to the track’s belting, guitar-heavy chorus. The intensity is belied by Tomlinson’s affectionate lyrics, with the pop star reminiscing on spending “Nights like these” with a partner. “I know nobody understands/ Me like you do,” he sings.

Listen to the song below.

‘Silver Tongues’ was produced by Joe Cross (Courteeners), and co-written by Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft. It marks the third preview of Tomlinson’s imminent sophomore album, ‘Faith In The Future’, following lead single ‘Bigger Than Me’ in September and ‘Out Of My System’ in October.

Speaking of the album in an Instagram announcement, Tomlinson said: “After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make.” The album is set to be released tomorrow (November 11), and will be supported by a European and UK tour next year.

‘Faith In The Future’ was produced by Mike Crossey, who’s previously worked with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The 1975 and Wolf Alice. The singer co-wrote the album alongside The Music frontman Rob Harvey.

It will serve as a follow-up to Tomlinson’s 2020 debut ‘Walls’, which marked his first solo effort since departing from One Direction in 2016. In a three-star review of ‘Walls’, NME wrote that it “is the foundation for a rewarding future.”

Yesterday (November 9), Tomlinson spoke on the success of former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, admitting in an interview with The Telegraph that he’d “be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first.”