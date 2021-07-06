Listen to LOVER’s new single co-written with Nick Ward, ‘Palm Reader’

Sydney artist LOVER has returned today with his first single of 2021 thus far, titled ‘Palm Reader’.

Co-written with fellow Sydney artist Nick Ward, with production from LANY‘s Les Priest and additional guitar from Vacations‘ Campbell Burns, the release of ‘Palm Reader’ is one of LOVER’s first standalone singles since his 2020 EP, ‘It’s A Wild World’.

To accompany the song’s release, ‘Palm Reader’ also comes with a dizzying and sci-fi-inspired music video directed by Jayemol. Watch that below.

Advertisement

Of the song, LOVER said in a press statement, “‘Palm Reader’ was started in my second session with Nick Ward, right after we recorded ‘Wow’.

“We had rough vocals from the day and decided to see if we could push the song further, like I did vocally in ‘Wow’, by adding the PC Music/hyperpop-inspired outro. I rewrote the verse multiple times and had my friend Campbell from Vacations re-record the guitars to get that huge, organic sound.”

“I was lucky enough to have Les from LANY hear the track and want to help out,” he continued.

“He really took the production to a whole new level and mixed all the elements from Campbell, Nick and I together so well. Lyrically I was thinking about how the people close to you are often way more perceptive to the path you are going down. I thought the Palm Reader was a great analogy for this.”

Advertisement

‘Palm Reader’ is LOVER’s first track since he dropped ‘Wow’ late last year. His ‘It’s A Wild World’ EP featured a slew of collaborators like Cult Shotta and Golden Vessel.