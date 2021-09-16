Listen to Lucianblomkamp and Stevan’s new collaboration, ‘Wow’

Producer Lucianblomkamp and singer-songwriter Stevan have united once again, on a new single titled ‘Wow’.

The track is the latest in a string of collaborations between the two artists, having previously worked together on tracks like ‘Impress You’, ‘Onyx’ and ‘SIA’ from Stevan’s ‘Ontogeny’ mixtape.

‘Wow’ marks the first single from Lucianblomkamp’s forthcoming new album, which is set to be released on Good Manners Records and feature multiple collaborations with other emerging local acts. Listen to ‘Wow’ below:

Lucianblomkamp has steadily built a long list of collaborators in recent years, including producing songs for Atlanta rapper 6LACK.

Blomkamp has also worked on songs with the likes of Mallrat, Ashwarya, Miiesha, Kllo’s Simon Lam and Sydney rap group Triple One – most recently on the latter’s latest single ‘Blood Rave’.

Stevan, meanwhile, released a pair of mixtapes in 2020, ‘Just Kids’ and ‘Ontogeny’. In a four-star review, NME called the latter a “bold” release that saw him “drawing on trap and electronic influences,” and “revealing self-doubts and social anxieties” through more personal lyrical content.

“Stevan may express his insecurities, but musically he’s only grown in creative assurance and freedom,” it read. “‘Ontogeny’ signals a rapid progression from an artist determined not to settle as he establishes his own fluid pop identity.”

The multi-instrumentalist returned with latest single ‘Hope It’s Not’ last month. Back in March, he also featured on Taka Perry‘s ‘Twenty’.