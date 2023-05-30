Listen to Machine Gun Kelly’s new single ‘Pressure’

Machine Gun Kelly has released a new single called ‘Pressure’ – you can listen to it below.

The song sees the Ohio artist – real name Colson Baker – contend with his own legacy. It marks MGK’s return to a rap sound after he moved towards pop-punk for his latest two albums, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ (2020) and ‘Mainstream Sellout’ (2022).

“Everything’s destined, it was inevitable I take on his aggression,” he spits in the second verse. “Mad at the world ’cause I’m feelin’ rejected/ Guess that I gotta die to be a legend.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the star looks back on the days when he “was openin’ for Wiz Khalifa“. MGK also name-checks Dua Lipa and Young Thug on the tune.

‘Pressure’ arrives with an accompanying Sam Cahill-directed video, which features a cameo appearance from Pete Davidson, as well as former World of Dance champions Elevated Crew.

In the clip, we find Machine Gun Kelly in various locations including an otherwise empty arena, “a plane with no passengers in it, over Cleveland, ’bout to touchdown” and an ice cream van. Tune in above.

MGK recently dropped ‘Doja Freestyle’ and ‘Renegade Freestyle’, the latter of which saw him take aim at Jack Harlow.

Last October, he brought his 2022 ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour to the OVO Arena Wembley in London. In a four-star review of that show, NME praised MGK for making the 12,500-capacity venue “feel intimate”.

Advertisement

Reviewer Ali Shutler added: “Backed by a five-piece band, the aggressive moments from his past two albums shake the foundations of the venue while cuts from the rap-heavy ‘Hotel Diablo’ inspire countless moshpits.

“After tonight’s show, all bets are off about what comes next.”