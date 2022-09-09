Listen to Mallrat’s new cover of Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’

Mallrat has shared her cover of Mazzy Star’s 1993 classic, ‘Fade Into You’.

Mallrat’s version of the song — which has been added to the now-extended tracklist of the singer’s debut album ‘Butterfly Blue’ — stays relatively faithful to the dream-pop original, adding more electric instrumentation and the singer’s distinctive vocals. The NME cover star invokes all the candour of Mazzy Star vocalist Hope Sandoval, amping up the guitar strums and singing earnestly about love.

While today marks its official digital release, Mallrat’s ‘Fade Into You’ has previously been previewed as a bonus track on physical editions of ‘Butterfly Blue’, and has been performed by the singer at concerts since 2019. Listen to Mallrat’s cover of ‘Fade Into You’ below:

Speaking of ‘Fade Into You’ in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Mallrat said the song was her go-to cover while touring — alongside Dido’s ‘Thank You’ and Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ — and that she had “recorded it for fun one day.”

“It’s on my list of songs that I wish I had written,” she said, “I feel very connected to [it]… So I wanted a bonus track on the album and it was the perfect candidate.”

Mallrat’s version of the song — which originally featured on Mazzy Star’s sophomore album ‘So Tonight That I Might See’ — comes days after she shared the new music video for ‘Butterfly Blue’ cut ‘To You’. The song is accompanied by visuals of the singer as she wanders through Melbourne’s Luna Park and Sea Life Aquarium. Watch that below:

Meanwhile, Mallrat has also announced a new run of tour dates, taking ‘Butterfly Blue’ to regional venues across the country. The tour kicks off in Darwin on November 10, with additional stops scheduled in Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania. Find tickets here. The new run of dates comes after the July cancellation of Mallrat’s broader 2022 world tour, which was expected to conclude in Pennsylvania in October.

Released in May of this year, ‘Butterfly Blue’ was previewed by the singles ‘Teeth’, ‘Your Love’ and the Azealia Banks-assisted ‘Surprise Me’. In a four-star review of the record, which featured among NME‘s best Australian albums of 2022, NME’s Kristen S. Hé deemed the it Mallrat’s “most compelling release of many to come.”

Mallrat’s upcoming regional tour dates are:

NOVEMBER:

Thursday 10 – Mayberry Darwin, Darwin, NT

Thursday 17 – Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Friday 18 – Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD

Saturday 19 – JCU Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD

Saturday 26 – Spilt Milk, Canberra, ACT

DECEMBER:

Saturday 3 – Spilt Milk, Ballrat, VIC

Sunday 4 – Spilt Milk, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday 31 – Hobart UniBar, Sandy Bay, TAS