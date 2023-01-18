Listen to Maple Glider cover Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Tori Zietsch – better known as Maple Glider – has shared her first new music since her 2021 debut album, releasing a cover of Shania Twain‘s ‘You’re Still The One’.

The cover – produced by frequent collaborator Tom Iansek of Big Scary and #1 Dads – pares back some of the poppier elements of Twain’s 1998 original, the country-pop singer’s most successful crossover hit.

Instead, Zietsch’s rendition turns towards the slow-burning folk of her debut album, foregrounding her emotion-rich vocals with sparse acoustic guitar chords and understated drums and bass. Listen below:

‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’, Zietsch’s debut album as Maple Glider, was released in June 2021, after being previewed with singles like ‘As Tradition’, ‘Swimming’ and ‘Baby Tiger’.

Since then, Zietsch has taken her debut album on the road, playing shows across the country. The month after ‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’ was released, she also made her debut on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, with a performance from her Melbourne home in which she played multiple songs from the album.

In December 2021, Zietsch released a live performance video of her album closer ‘Mama It’s Christmas’ and announced a limited-edition run of 7″ singles featuring the song.