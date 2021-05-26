Listen to Marcus Whale’s first song of 2021, ‘Undead’

Marcus Whale has released his first single of 2021, entitled ‘Undead’. The track premiered on Double J yesterday and hit streaming services today (May 26).

It’s the Collarbones singer’s first new release since dropping his second solo album, ‘Lucifer’, last year.

Listen to ‘Undead’ below:

In a press release, Whale said he took inspiration from the supernatural in writing the song.

“Undead imagines a scenario in which I keep seeing, in other people, a distant and long lost lover who was undead – a vampire,” he said.

“The lyrics begin in the sanctuary of a church before moving to a toilet cubicle and a carpark, cast as spaces for men to cruise one another for sex.

“The association of these spaces is intentional – all are spaces for this character to chase a dream of a transcendent, transformative connection to others that turns out to be an impossible longing.

“The reason for the vampire reference is that I was thinking about how past loss and past desire persists into the present, much like how the undead walk the earth reanimated, haunting us.”

Alongside his single release, Whale has announced a string of tour dates for June. The singer-songwriter will take the stage at venues in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane next month.

For the Sydney dates, Whale will be presenting his theatre show, The Hunger, made in collaboration with artists Athena Thebus and Chloe Corkran. Tickets are available at the door in Brisbane and can be purchased for the Melbourne and Sydney shows now.

Marcus Whale’s east coast tour dates are:

June

Friday 11 & Saturday 12 — Sydney, The Flying Nun

Friday 18 — Melbourne, Colour Club

Saturday 26 — Brisbane, Backbone