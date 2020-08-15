Margo Price has shared a new cover of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ – you can listen to it below.

On The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah and Dulce Sloan were discussing some reactions to the song’s lyrics and how it has been received since its release on August 7.

‘WAP’ came to the attention of a number of conservative figures in the US including The Daily Wire‘s Ben Shapiro, who was subsequently mocked by Cardi after he read out the lyrics to the song and expressed his disapproval over its message on his show.

“I bet if it was a country music star that sang the same lyrics, all these men would still be upset,” Sloan said on The Daily Show, referring to the reaction the song has received from some listeners.

Sloan then introduced country singer Price, who performed an acoustic rendition of the song. You can listen to it below:

In an interview with i-D last week, Cardi B was asked about the reaction from some conservative corners to her song. Cardi said it was something she was “really surprised by.”

“I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial,” she said. “I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song.

“I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know? Like, I’m so used to it. I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal. I didn’t think people would think it was so out of this world…”

The rapper added that the reaction “doesn’t make me angry, it makes me happy.”

“They keep talking and the numbers keep going up. At the end of the day, whatever they’re saying, the numbers speak for themselves.”

Reviewing ‘WAP’, NME said: “‘WAP’ is another example of what made her a star, proudly recanting all the nastiness she wants in the bedroom. To do it fully justice, she reverts back to the slightly slower flow heard on her ‘Gangster Bitch Music’ mixtapes. A welcome change of pace.

“…When you reach the heights of Cardi B, new names like Megan Thee Stallion are often on her tail. But with the level of candour on ‘WAP’ a bit of time off – and friendly competition – might have just reinvigorated her more.”