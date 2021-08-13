Listen to Masked Wolf’s aptly titled new single, ‘Bop’

Sydney rapper Masked Wolf (aka Harry Michael) has shared an energetic new single titled ‘Bop’.

Alongside the track comes a cinematic music video – directed by Nick Kozakis and Cameron Zayec of Visible Studios, who also helmed the last handful of Masked Wolf’s visuals – in which the rapper wreaks havoc in an underground gambling ring, leading to an action-packed car chase along the Australian countryside.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Co-written and produced by longtime collaborator Tyron Hapi, Masked Wolf explained in a statement that in writing ‘Bop’, his only intention was to make a track that was upbeat and danceable.

“As simple as it is,” he said, “I just wanted to make a song that had an uptempo feel, that typical hip hop style, and gave you a bit of an adrenaline rush. ‘Bop’ is just a great, feel-good song.”

‘Bop’ comes as Masked Wolf’s fourth release for the year, following a reissue of his breakout hit ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’, a remix featuring G-Eazy and DDG, and new singles ‘Gravity Glidin’ and ‘Say So’.

A video for the latter was released last month, which also sees Masked Wolf in a sticky situation as a rogue criminal.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME earlier in the year, Masked Wolf noted that his forthcoming material would sound more aggressive than recent singles.

“One [track] I would say is very in your face,” he said. “It’s good, because we have a variety. One’s like big bass rap, the other’s like Don Toliver, you know, chill, rock star type vibe. And then we’ve got one that’s like singing-emotional. So there’s an array of different types of songs.

“I’ve always wanted to be versatile. Ever since I was like 13 and 14 writing music, I said, I have to be able to do different types. Because if you just keep doing the same thing over and over again, it will just get boring. And people be like, ‘OK, we’re gonna go to the next artist’.”