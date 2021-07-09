Listen to Masked Wolf’s upbeat but serious new single ‘Say So’

Sydney rapper Masked Wolf has shared another new single, the upbeat ‘Say So’.

Released today (July 9), the short-and-sweet track marks his second original release of the year, following on from the darker-sounding ‘Gravity Glidin’ last month. In comparison, ‘Say So’ boasts a lighter tone, though lyrically it still tackles some heavier topics such as feelings of inadequacy and comparing oneself to others.

“Dollars in the bank won’t change you / what’s hiding in your safe won’t make you / why you worried about the clothes with the labels?” Masked Wolf raps.

Listen to the track below.

Masked Wolf addressed the disparity between sound and lyrics in a press statement: “It’s always important for me to say something with my music, even if the deeper message is hidden inside of what sounds like a fun, upbeat song.

“In ’Say So,’ I was writing about how, in times of trouble, we often try to act like we’re still okay, even when we really aren’t. No matter how bad the situation is or how close we are to self-destructing, we think that, if we keep telling ourselves we’re ok, then maybe we will be. We think ‘if we say so, then we say so..’ but really we need help.”

‘Say So’ is a swift follow-up to June’s ‘Gravity Glidin’, which arrived with an accompanying music video. In it, the rapper featured as a prisoner who wakes up on a plane without a pilot that seems doomed to crash.

That single was his first since his 2019 single ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ got a second life as a trending song on TikTok. The track has since gotten numerous remixes, including a version with American artists G-Eazy and DDG.

In April, the rapper told NME how he was feeling about his newfound fame.