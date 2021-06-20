Listen to Matt Heafy’s new Mike Shinoda-produced track ‘In Defiance’

Trivium‘s Matt Heafy has shared a new song produced by Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda – listen to ‘In Defiance’ below.

The track was originally touted back in February, when Shinoda revealed that he would be producing a song for Heafy on Twitch, where the Trivium frontman has been creating and sharing a lot of his music across the pandemic.

“Gonna try to keep the metal, but mash it up with lots of unexpected things,” Shinoda teased of his ideas around creating the song.

“‘In Defiance’ produced by Mike Shinoda is finally here,” Heafy wrote on Twitter upon the song’s release this week. “Stream it on repeat for the rest of all time! He added that the song sounds “unlike anything I’ve ever created.”

Listen to ‘In Defiance’ below.

Across the last few months, Heafy has been sharing acoustic EPs based on each of Trivium’s previous LPs. After sharing new versions of tracks from ‘The Crusade’, ‘Ascendency’ and ‘Shogun’, in April he released a five-track collection based on songs from the band’s ‘What The Dead Men Say’ album.

Alongside his work for Heafy, Mike Shinoda has also offered to produce fans’ music live on his Twitch channel.

“For 2021, I wanted to find a way to give back to my amazing community online,” he said. “I’m looking for vocalists, rappers, and songwriters who need help getting to the next level.

“If I find someone great, I’ll produce their track, live on my Twitch channel. There’s no formal contest, just an intention. The fans on Twitch will help me find the right vocalists.”

Elsewhere, Shinoda recently shared new single ‘Happy Endings’ featuring iann dior and UPSAHL.