Listen to MAY-A team up with Powfu for ‘Swing Of Things’ remix

Byron-born singer MAY-A has teamed up with Canadian rapper Powfu for a remix of her most recent single ‘Swing Of Things’.

Staying true to the guitar-led melody of the original, the ‘Swing Of Things’ remix weaves MAY-A’s verses with an additional one by Powfu.

It’s accompanied by a new music video for the track, which marries cuts of the two artists in their respective home cities, drenched in neon shades.

Earlier this week, MAY-A has also revealed that her debut EP ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’ will be arriving next month, slated for release on August 6 via Atlantic Records.

In a press statement, MAY-A said that the project “follows the course of a relationship, a journey of queer discovery and the growth from an adolescent to a young adult.

“Each song is a piece of the last four or five years of my life, the most recent track having been written last year and the earliest at 16.

“As the music developed, so did I. You can listen to me grow up, gain confidence and understand myself through the way I approach my relationships. I hope you enjoy this slice of myself and pieces of the people I’ve loved.”

Earlier this year, MAY-A told NME how a formative relationship she had with another girl inspired several of her new songs.

“I wrote half the EP about being in love with her, then other songs like ‘Swing Of Things’ is about being in social situations without her – not having that crutch.”

Formerly a YouTuber, MAY-A – real name Maya Cumming – released her first song in 2019. Last year, she shared cuts ‘Green’ and the dreamy ‘Apricots’, before kicking off 2021 with ‘Time I Love To Waste’.

As for Powfu, the rapper is best known for his TikTok-viral song ‘death bed (coffee for your head)’, which samples British singer Beabadoobee.