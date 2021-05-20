Listen to MAY-A’s raw new single ‘Swing Of Things’

MAY-A continues to keep herself busy with a steady string of single releases, today adding another new cut to her catalog, ‘Swing Of Things’.

‘Swing Of Things’ is the second track we’ve heard from MAY-A in 2021 so far, following on from February’s ‘Time I Love To Waste’.

‘Swing Of Things’ is more of a slow-burning take on the dream-pop sound MAY-A has been working at since her 2019 debut, yet still features a danceable, warm guitar-led melody.

Listen to ‘Swing Of Things’ below.

“‘Swing Of Things’ is about that longing feeling for things to go back to normal even though you know if you give yourself time to heal, you’ll be better than you’ve ever been,” MAY-A said of the song in a press statement.

“It’s about learning how to live life by yourself again once someone has left your life. Sometimes you need to cut a person off so both people can grow better separately, and most of the time that process sucks.

“‘Is your heart out on your sleeve now you’re gone?” she continued. “‘Is the grass more green from where you’re from?’ are questions I was dying to ask both them and my future self. Ultimately, ‘was this worth it?'”

While MAY-A just finished a headline tour of her own, she’ll be appearing as an opening act for Japanese Wallpaper at his one-off Melbourne show this July. She joins a list of special guests including Allday, Mallrat, Alex Lahey, Washington and more.