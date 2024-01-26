Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s defiant new single ‘Hiss’

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a defiant new single titled ‘Hiss’. Check it out below.

Shared today (January 26), the new track comes as the latest addition to the rapper’s ongoing run of snake-themed songs following the release of ‘Cobra’ last year.

With ‘Hiss’, Megan Thee Stallion takes on her haters, using the track to show off her confidence and ability to refuse to give any attention to those trying to drag her down.

Advertisement

“I just want to kick this shit off by saying fuck y’all,” she says at the start of the track. “I ain’t gotta clear my name on a muthafuckin’ thing. Every time I get mentioned, one of y’all bitch ass n****s get 24 hours of attention. I’m finna get this shit off my chest and lay it to rest. Let’s go!”

Check out the new song and accompanying music video below.

As aforementioned, the new song from the rapper comes as a continuation of the ongoing theme of snakes in her music. She kicked off the motif back in November by dropping the music video for ‘Cobra’, which centred around the 28-year-old “shedding” her past and emerging into a new era of her career.

“Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past. Over and over again,” she said at the time. The single also came with an eye-catching, cobra-ridden music video, which sees Megan crawl out of a snake’s mouth, and shed her skin as onlookers watch.

Both ‘Cobra’ and ‘Hiss’ arrived via her new independent music label, Hot Girl Productions, and follow her teasing new music online throughout 2023. She formally severed ties with past label 1501 Certified Entertainment following a legal dispute.

Advertisement

Prior to the two singles, Megan also teamed up with Cardi B and released the track ‘Bongos’, and elsewhere shared the song ‘Out Alpha The Alpha’, which was written for her project Dicks: The Musical.

It is unclear whether ‘Hiss’ will be part of a bigger release from Megan. Her last full-length album, ‘Traumazine’, arrived in 2022 – the same year that she also hosted a spot on Saturday Night Live and made a cameo in the Disney+ series She-Hulk.