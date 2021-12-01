Listen to merci, mercy’s angelic new acoustic version of ‘Winnie Crush’

Sydney singer-songwriter merci, mercy (aka Mercedes Thorne) has shared an ethereal redux of her latest single, ‘Winnie Crush’, trading its breezy pop synths and digital beat for gently strummed acoustic guitars, sizzling strings and graceful keys.

Thorne’s bold, radiant lead vocal stands out in the new mix, amping up the track’s emotional rawness with her dry, wistful musings on her various vices.

When the song was initially released back in August, she described it as “[a] dive into the fine line between self-care and indulgence”, touching on “a toxic relationship that I have with myself [and] these bad habits that I’m letting take control over my life”.

Advertisement

Check out the acoustic version of ‘Winnie Crush’ below, then compare it to the original track:

“I love a good convenience store,” Thorne said in a press release, “and it was so awesome to be able to film the acoustic video in one. They’re my go to place to buy cigs as they are usually the cheapest there. To everyone who made this video come to life, I love you, you are all super cool!! Hope you enjoy.”

‘Winnie Crush’ came as Thorne’s first release for 2021, riding on the heels of last year’s breakout EP ‘no thank you, no thanks’. Flanked by the viral hit ‘Fucked Myself Up’’ – alongside singles ‘Fall Apart’, Something You Like’ and ‘Tequila & Lemonade’ – the six-track release catapulted Thorne to the Australian mainstream.

In a four-star review of the EP, NME’s Ali Shutler said: “Full of character and never holding anything back, mercy throws her whole self fearlessly into every track. Driven by that reckless, heartfelt confidence, ‘no thank you, no thanks’ is a kaleidoscopic blitz of genre-hopping might.”

Advertisement

The new version of ‘Winnie Crush’ comes after Thorne was announced as part of the line-up for Lime Cordiale’s touring “freshtival” The Squeeze. The regional jaunt features four dates each in Queensland and NSW, two in SA and one in Victoria. Other acts set to perform include Thelma Plum, Client Liaison, Teenage Dads and The Vanns.

Thorne will also perform alongside Flight Facilities at a trio of shows in March, opening for them in Perth, Sydney and Hobart. The run will follow a suite of her own dates in February, with headline shows locked in for Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane. Tickets for those are available now from Thorne’s website.