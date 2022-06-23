Listen to merci, mercy’s new single ‘Black Cloud’

merci, mercy (AKA Mercedes Thorne) is back with her second single of the year, titled ‘Black Cloud’.

The song is an introspective alt-pop track from the Sydney artist, written with her frequent collaborator Chris Collins. It tackles the impact that mental health struggles can have on a relationship, contrasting the song’s more serious themes with light, pop-oriented production.

Listen to ‘Black Cloud’ below:

Speaking of the song in a press statement, Thorne said that its title alluded to what she sees metaphorically looming over her relationship. “I’m unable to experience the simple joys of life with my partner, because I’m consumed by a black cloud,” she said. “I am the type of person that needs to know it will work out, or else I won’t bother to try.

“This song shows that I am working on myself to make the relationship successful. I’m willing to do the work because of how much I love this person; life would be a tragedy if I didn’t at least try.”

‘Black Cloud’ follows on from the release of ‘Sick To My Stomach’, which she shared back in March. Both singles are set to appear on a forthcoming as-yet-untitled EP, which is due out later this year.