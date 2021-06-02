Listen to Mia Wray’s innuendo-packed new single, ‘Needs’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Mia Wray has released a playful new single, ‘Needs’, midway through her sold-out Australian tour.

‘Needs’ was produced by Rob Amoruso, who also worked with Wray on her previous single ‘Never Gonna Be the Same’. It marks her third solo single overall, with her debut ‘Work For Me’ being released in September of 2020. This was followed by an a cappella performance on the ABC’s The Sound program.

Wray has also shared an accompanying music video for the new single, directed by Gilda Jones and Giulia Giannini McGauran.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Needs’ below:

In a press statement, Wray explained the song was initially written a year ago.

“I was just sitting at the piano, and this really fun melody came out [with] the words ‘honey, take it down’,” she said.

“I just thought [about] how good it would feel to sing a song about getting even in the bedroom. I had never written a song about sex before, and so I wanted to make it fun. I just wanted to write a song for the people who have been unsatisfied because their partner didn’t care or just didn’t take the time to work out what they like.”

Advertisement

Wray is currently on a headline tour across Australia’s east coast, all dates of which are sold out. She will perform at the Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney tonight (June 2), before wrapping up at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne on June 17 (pending the end of Melbourne’s lockdown period). Wray will also support The Rubens on the final date of their ‘0202’ tour at the Canberra Theatre Centre on June 24.

Earlier today, Wray was announced as a nominee for Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the 2021 AIR Awards.