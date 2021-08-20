Listen to Mickey Kojak’s fiery new rager ‘Lights Out’

Producer/vocalist Mickey Kojak has shared new single ‘Lights Out’, a fiery new synth-rock cut that marks the first single from forthcoming album ‘Ultra’.

“It’s all about pushing forward even when things are exceptionally tough,” Kojak explained in a statement accompanying the abrasive, glitched-out new track.

“It’s easy to become complacent and down-trodden, but we are all inherently resilient and have the wherewithal to do what needs to be done, especially when relying on support from the people around us.”

Listen to ‘Lights Out’ below:

Kojak is set to release his debut full-length album ‘Ultra’ in 2022, following a string of EPs and standalone singles from the artist.

In 2019, he released singles ‘All That Acid’ and ‘Video Games’, and appeared on triple j’s Like a Version segment with a cover of Art vs Science‘s ‘Parlez-Vous Français’. Last year saw him release the single ‘Strange’.

Kojak is set to take ‘Lights Out’ on a headline Australian tour later this year, announcing stops in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Wollongong today. He’ll also be performing at the just-rescheduled Splendour In The Grass come 2022.

Mickey Kojak’s ‘Lights Out’ tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 18 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Friday 19 – Adelaide, Rocket Bar

Saturday 27 – Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth

DECEMBER

Thursday 9 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Friday 10 – Wollongong, Illawarra Hotel