Listen to Modest Mouse’s poppy new track ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’

Modest Mouse have shared a third preview of their new album – listen to the poppy ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’ below.

The band will release new album ‘The Golden Casket‘, their first album in six years, next week (June 25) via Epic Records.

After sharing singles ‘We Are Between’ and ‘Leave A Light On’, the duo – frontman Isaac Brock and drummer Jeremiah Green – have now returned with a psychedelic final preview of the record.

Listen to ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’ below.

To launch ‘The Golden Casket’, the band are scheduled to embark on a North American tour from late July through to October. Future Islands will perform with the band on five dates – Seattle, Morrison, Oklahoma City, Nashville and Cincinnati.

Produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and Modest Mouse’s Portland studio, the record is said to reflect “the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science,” according to an official release.

The release adds: “The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in frontman [Isaac] Brock’s head.”

The band’s last album, ‘Strangers To Ourselves’, came out back in 2015. In a three-and-a-half star review at the time, NME wrote: “After two decades, what matters is that Modest Mouse are still taking risks.

“‘Strangers…’ doesn’t pack the emotional punch of their classic albums, but there’s something laudable about its genre-hopping loopiness. Their Cinderella story just got a surreal new chapter.”