Listen to Montaigne’s 2021 Eurovision song, ‘Technicolour’

Montaigne has finally revealed the song she’ll be performing at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, titled ‘Technicolour’.

The Sydney artist will perform the song at the annual contest in Rotterdam in May, after last year’s event was cancelled for the first time in Eurovision’s 64-year history.

In addition, Montaigne will give ‘Technicolour’ its live debut this weekend at Sydney’s Mardi Gras Parade, to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where she’ll be performing alongside Rita Ora, G Flip and Electric Fields.



“I’m so excited to present ‘Technicolour’ to the world!” Montaigne, real name Jess Cerro, said in a press statement.

“I think it does it all – makes you want to cry, makes you want to dance, makes you want to take on a malignant corporate power – and I think that it is both forward-thinking and suitable for Eurovision.”

‘Technicolour’ serves as the first single fans have heard from Montaigne since the standalone release of 2020’s ‘Don’t Break Me’, the song she would have performed at last year’s Eurovision.

Upon cancellation of the event, Montaigne said, “I’m gonna try figure out how to make the best of this situation creatively, see if there’s something I can present to you, the fans, that will feel satisfying, or will feel anything like closure, or at least coping.

“I’ve got a lot of fucking time on my hands so. Let’s get to work.”