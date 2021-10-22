Listen to Montaigne’s new cosmic-inspired single ‘Now (In Space)’

Montaigne has shared her third new single of the year, the cosmic-inspired ‘Now (In Space)’.

It’s a glitchy pop cut, accompanied by a space-themed music video that sees the singer roam the galaxy with animated aliens, asteroids, planets and giant plates of pasta. Watch it below:

The pop singer took to social media to announce the track earlier this week, sharing that it marks “the first single release of an album” which she says will be “the peak of my career”.

“the album is literally…I can’t even begin to…it is going to be the peak of my career. hands down. my peak. at least to me,” she wrote. “it’s full on how much this thing has come to completely stun & amaze me with regards to who has decided to be on it & how beautiful and wholesome it is.”

Montaigne represented Australia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, performing her track ‘Technicolour’ remotely due to COVID-19. It was the second time in a row she had missed out on performing overseas for the contest, with organisers cancelling the 2020 iteration at the beginning of the pandemic.

She released her first post-Eurovision song ‘My Life Is Better With You’ in August, which serves as the theme song for the podcast My Brother, My Brother and Me.