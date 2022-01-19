Listen to Morgues’ woozy debut single ‘Outer Space’

Eora/Sydney indie-pop duo Morgues – comprising singer Celeste Dao and multi-instrumentalist Cath Connell – have released their breezy debut single, ‘Outer Space’.

In a press release shared today (January 19), Dao described ‘Outer Space’ as “a love song for anxiety, space and dogs”. She noted that Connell started writing it “at the very beginning of Morgues” as a rumination on “the things she would like to do but struggles with due to anxiety, such as being in a relationship and going to unfamiliar places”.

Connell added: “It’s like an argument with myself of ‘I want to do these things, I want to fall in love and go to space!’ but ‘I really love the familiarity of where I am right now, even if it means I’m missing out on doing the things I want to do.’”

Advertisement

The track arrives alongside a video helmed by Connell theirself, pairing rugged, sepia-toned shots of Dao with clips of varying visual aesthetics (including twee, hand-drawn animation). Take a look at it below:

‘Outer Space’ comes alongside the news that Morgues have signed to Broth Records, the label started up by ex-Gang Of Youths guitarist Joji Malani. In his own statement, Malani said he came across Morgues during a photoshoot for Coconut Cream, when their photographer played the song ‘2006’.

“I asked [the photographer] a million questions about the band and just felt really connected to this song. I reached out to them via instagram and we met up for dumplings and the rest is history.”

Noting that ‘Outer Space’ was recorded with Coconut Cream member Oscar Saran, he continued: “I had a little celebration when Broth officially launched and invited the acts I had signed at that point, and Cath met Oscar from Coconut Cream. I didn’t get to speak with them that night but they had a great conversation and decided to record a song with Oscar.

“Hearing about it later was like a full-circle moment – I found Morgues via this Coconut Cream shoot and now one of the members of Coconut Cream was gonna record with Morgues. This is what I always wanted for Broth, to create a community where people can interact, collaborate or work with each other on different projects while maintaining a strong community ethos. It’s so valuable post-pandemic.”

Advertisement

Connell theirself pointed out that Morgues’ signing to Broth Records marks a full-circle moment for the duo as well, as “one of [their] first direct message exchanges was about photos [they] took at a Gang Of Youths show”.

Also spotted in today’s press release was the tease of an upcoming tour, which Morgues are set to announce in the coming weeks.