Listen to Ms Banks’ powerful new track ‘Novikov’

Ms Banks has shared a brand new song – listen to ‘Novikov’ below.

The track follows the rapper’s recent appearance alongside CLIPZ on new track ‘Again’, which also featured Ms Dynamite and Jaykae.

Speaking of the new track, Ms Banks said: “It’s bossy, it’s raw, it’s edgy… In a new world where women know their power, let’s switch roles.”

Watch the ‘Novikov’ video, which is directed by Wowa, below.

Last year, Ms Banks spoke to NME on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards, where she discussed performing with Little Mix and Nicki Minaj – as well as her dream of working with Dua Lipa.

“I’m loving what Dua Lipa is doing at the moment; she’s fierce,” she said. “She’s got loads of hits, and I love her break-up songs.”

The rapper also recently appeared as part of a new campaign from Spotify and mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) for mental health awareness week.

The Spotify Mental Health Awareness Week Hub included new original playlists from Ms Banks and more. Speaking of the campaign, CALM CEO Simon Gunning said: “In these uncertain times many people are feeling the impact of lockdown and needing our helpline services more than ever.

“However, music and audio can have an incredible effect to calm, unite and connect us, even when we cannot be together. By teaming up with Spotify we hope to provide some light relief and help people take a break from all that’s happening, whilst opening up the conversation about mental health and reminding them that we are here should they need us.”