Listen to Mulalo’s fiery new single ‘Houdini’

Mulalo has returned with her third release for the year: a biting new track titled ‘Houdini’.

Produced by longtime collaborator “and really good friend” Nerve, the song is driven by deep, bass-heavy synths and tribal beats. On its themes, Mulalo said in a statement that her newest cut is “all about solidifying my music, self expression, being who you are and being confident”, as well as “knowing that if you believe in yourself, you are on the right path and you’re going to be successful in any aspect”.

The track follows on from ‘DOUBT IT!’, a demo that Mulalo shared just a day shy of a month ago. Prior to that, in August, she released the buzzy single ‘Tracy Grimshaw’.

Have a listen to ‘Houdini’ below:

Earlier this week, Mulalo was announced on the line-up for next year’s Golden Plains festival, which is set to hit the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre – situated on Wadawurrung land, 90 kilometres west of Melbourne – between March 11 and 13 next year. There, she’ll appear alongside the likes of Bikini Kill, Four Tet, Carly Rae Jepsen and Angel Olsen.

September saw Mulalo perform at the Melbourne iteration of this year’s Listen Out, appearing at the festival as triple j’s Unearthed winner. Reviewing her set, NME’s Ben Madden said that Mulalo delivered “a short but sweet set that [saw] her take aim at bum exes and declare herself ‘iconic’”.

He continued in the write-up: “It’s hard to disagree with that statement given how she holds the crowd’s attention from go to whoa despite only having a handful of songs out in the world. 2021’s ‘M31 (Racing Down The Hume)’ is one of the highlights of the set, while she performs recent single ‘Tracey Grimshaw’ with the charm and charisma befitting the countless cheeky references littered throughout the track.”