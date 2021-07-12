Listen to My Morning Jacket’s Jim James cover Steve Miller Band’s ‘Seasons’

My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James has covered the Steve Miller Band‘s ‘Seasons’ – you can hear his rendition below.

The track, along with Madison McFerrin’s cover of Here We Go Magic‘s ‘Over The Ocean’, is one of the latest contributions to Secretly Canadian’s ongoing ‘SC25 Singles’ series.

The venture is marking the label’s 25th anniversary and raising money for New Hope For Families, an organisation “that provides housing and other services to families experiencing homelessness in our hometown of Bloomington, Indiana”.

Speaking about his cover of ‘Seasons’, James said: “[Secretly Canadian co-founder] Chris Swanson and I started out in the music world around the same time and I have always appreciated his friendship and support.

“It’s been amazing to watch all of the wonderful music Secretly has helped bring into this world… so when he asked me to cover one of his favourite songs from childhood in honour of Secretly’s big 25th I was excited to do so, and even more excited once I got to know and love the song, which I had never heard before… but is now one of my all time faves too.”

You can also hear McFerrin’s cover of ‘Over The Ocean’ below.

“When covering ‘Over The Ocean,’ I wanted to capture the haunting ease of ocean waves,” McFerrin said in an accompanying statement. “I’m a water sign and feel very much at ease in the ocean.

“I hope everyone hears the closeness of that comfort, while simultaneously feeling the expansiveness of the deep blue. I’m incredibly grateful to contribute to such a wonderful cause through this song.”

Back in May James featured on an updated recording of Moby’s hit ‘Porcelain’ for the latter’s ‘Reprise’ record.