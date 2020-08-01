Listen to Nas join Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy on new song ‘City On Lock’

Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy have released a new project that features a track with Nas – you can listen to ‘City On Lock’ below.

The duo, who have been working together for many years, have released ‘Also Known As Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil’, a follow-up to 2017’s ‘Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil’.

Compiled of 11 new tracks, with appearances from 24 hrs and 03 Greedo, another guest spot on the album sees Nas contribute a hook on the standout ‘City On Lock’.

Advertisement

Listen to the track below:

The full tracklisting for ‘Also Known As Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil’ is as follows:

1. ‘Offline’

2. ‘Pretty Thug’

3. ‘When The Money Comes’ (Feat. 03 Greedo)

4. ‘We Blessed’

5. ’87 Benzo’ (Feat. 24 hrs)

6. ‘Lou Rawls’

7. ‘City On Lock’ (Feat. Nas)

8. ‘Intersection’

9. ‘The Return’

10. ‘Contribute’

11. ‘Good Luck’

Earlier this year, Nas revealed that he is working on two new projects, one of which is a collaboration with Hit-Boy.

The rapper spoke to DJ Ralph McDaniels during an online benefit Hip-Hop Loves NY, where he discussed his plans for the next year.

Advertisement

“There’s some projects going on,” said the veteran MC. “One of them is, I was working with Hit-Boy, and I still am. And there’s another one I’m working on that I don’t wanna disclose. But Hit-Boy, that’s been fun working with him […] We’ve got some things.”

Meanwhile, A$AP Ferg has revealed on social media that he’s in the studio with Marilyn Manson, teasing a potential collaboration between the two.

Ferg posted a video on Instagram of Manson behind the mic in the studio with Hit-Boy in the studio with the pair. Manson says the phrase “crazy like Marilyn Manson” in the clip.