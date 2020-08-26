Listen to Neil Young’s cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are a Changin’

Neil Young has debuted his own take on Bob Dylan‘s iconic track ‘The Times They Are a Changin’.

The cover, which you can listen to in full here, debuted on Young’s own archives website and sees him offering a largely faithful take on Dylan’s 1964 original – complete with the distinct harmonica solo.

Young’s take on Dylan comes after the pair came together to co-headline a series of European dates in 2019, including a huge show in London’s Hyde Park.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Young announced the release of three archival projects which will arrive later this year.

The biggest of the three for Young’s fans is the long-awaited release of ‘Neil Young Archives Volume 2’, which was initially promised after the first volume arrived back in 2009.

It’s set to span material from around 1973 to 1982, with Young previously claiming that Vol. 2 would be “full of albums that weren’t there before — stuff I did that I never put out”.

While the exact contents are yet to be revealed, he previously said that records such as 1976’s ‘Chrome Dreams’ and 1977’s ‘Oceanside Countryside’ would be included. Advertisement It will arrive on November 6, the same day that Young will also release Return to Greendale, a live set from his tour with Crazy Horse to support 2003’s ‘Greendale’. Young also announced earlier this month that is suing President Donald Trump for the unauthorised use of his music at campaign rallies, posting the lawsuit on the archives website.