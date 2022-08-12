Listen to Nicki Minaj’s new single ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Nicki Minaj has returned with her first solo track in more than two years, an upbeat and decidedly NSFW new single titled ‘Super Freaky Girl’.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj: every album ranked and rated

‘Super Freaky Girl’ marks Minaj’s first solo release since July of 2019, when she dropped the standalone single ‘Megatron’. She’s kept busy since then, however, releasing four collaborative joints – ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ and ‘Bussin’ with Lil Baby, ‘Blick Blick’ with Coi Leray, and ‘We Go Up’ with Fivio Foreign – this year alone.

Over a beat that samples the lead melody of Rick James’ 1981 hit ‘Super Freak’, Nicki raps on the new song’s chorus: “I can lick it, I can ride it, while you slippin’ and slidin’ / I can do all them little tricks, and keep the dick up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me ’lone, he always tell me he miss it.”

Advertisement

Have a look at the lyric video for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ below:

It’s been a packed year for Minaj thus far, even aside from her aforementioned single releases. Earlier this week, it was revealed that she’d be the latest recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs (which she’ll also perform at on August 28). The news came just a few days after Minaj performed alongside Drake and Lil Wayne at the momentous Young Money reunion show in Toronto.

Later in the year, the rapper premiere her autobiographical docu-series, Nicki, on HBO Max. The six-part event that will chronicle her meteoric rise to stardom in the 2010s, with a large focus put on the struggles that she has faced as a woman in the hip-hop scene.

It also appears that the series will touch on the making of Minaj’s upcoming fifth album, as a recent trailer for the show ends with her saying: “I have to make music in order to stay sane”. It’s not yet known whether ‘Super Freaky Girl’ will appear on the record.