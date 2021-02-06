Listen to Nicole McKinney’s latest single ‘Another Day’

Brisbane indie-folk artist Nicole McKinney has welcomed February with a new single, titled ‘Another Day’.

The track premiered on triple j earlier this week before landing on streaming services yesterday (February 5), marking McKinney’s first release of the year. It’s a slow, aching song in which the singer explores the pain of a breakup to a backdrop of soft electric guitar, keys and drums.

Speaking to Australian Music Scene about the song in an Instagram video, McKinney explained the personal story behind the lyrics.

“I wrote this song when I was going through a really bad breakup,” she said. “I lost my whole friendship group and support network so it was pretty world-shattering to me.”

“The main message I want people to get from this song is don’t wait for people to validate you or save you. Validate yourself, save yourself – because you’re stronger than you think.”

‘Another Day’ is only McKinney’s fourth single, following on from ‘Hollywood Girls’, which she released in September 2020. Just last month, McKinney released a cinematic music video for the song, filmed in two Fortitude Valley burlesque and strip club venues, The Grosvenor and Press Club.

Prior to that, she dropped two tracks in 2019, titled ‘Honey Be Good’ and ‘Palestine’.