Listen to No Money Enterprise’s cover of The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ for Like A Version

Brisbane hip-hop group No Money Enterprise have taken to the triple j studios to deliver a cover of a seminal hit by The Notorious B.I.G.

The group, also, ironically, known as NME, remained sonically faithful to Biggie’s original version, which also featured Puff Daddy and Mase. However, while member Tommy OT rapped Mase’s original verse, both Randy OT $avag.e and OT Stallyon delivered their own, new verses to the song.

In an interview about the cover, Randy OT said there “was no hesitation” once he suggested the drill collective cover Biggie’s 1997 classic, which samples Diana Ross‘ ‘I’m Coming Out’.

“It’s easy to flow to, easy to rap to, and the Diana Ross sample hits an older audience as well,” he said.

“We’re just new to this whole music industry thing,” Randy continued. “Everything we do for the first time is a little bit nerve-wracking for us. Watching groups like Lime Cordiale… we saw their Like A Version, we saw JK-47‘s Like A Version. It’s crazy, just being some boys from Logan and now we’re doing ‘Like A Version’… just things you think would never happen.”

Watch No Money Enterprise’s ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ cover below.

In addition to performing the Biggie cover, the group also performed a rendition of their breakthrough 2019 single, ‘German’. Watch that performance below.

Earlier this year, the group were featured as part of the virtual lineup for SXSW 2021, joining other Australian acts like Alice Skye, Shannen James and Didirri.