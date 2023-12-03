Listen to Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams’ new version of ‘Everywhere, Everything’

Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams have released a new collaborative single in the form of ‘Everywhere, Everything’. Listen to the track below.

The song was originally released on Kahan’s 2022 album ‘Stick Season’, and for this new duet version, Kahan takes the first verse, while Abrams sings the second.

Kahan introduced the new version on social media by saying: “’Everywhere, Everything’ ft. the incredible @gracieabrams is out now. Gracie puts her whole heart into every song she writes and note she sings and I found myself completely swept into her world the first time I heard her.”

Abrams is set to spend October and November 2024 supporting Taylor Swift on the final leg of her wildly successful ‘Eras Tour’ in the US.

NME also caught her show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire in October. In a four-star review, they wrote: “She has the ability to balance a pared-back set to impress newer fans, while remaining lively and personable enough to connect even deeper with her longest-standing supporters.”

In February, Abrams released her debut album ‘Good Riddance’. In a four-star review, NME said, “‘Where Do We Go Now?’ spins Abrams’ distinctive, silky vocals over swooning strings…It’s a poignant way to end her debut album; one that brilliantly, if subtly, displays a newfound maturity for Abrams.”

Last week, Kahan covered Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ song ‘Lacy’ during his appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

This was in response to Rodrigo publicly acknowledging her admiration for his music, after she covered his ‘Stick Season’ on Radio 1 in October.

‘Stick Season’ was originally released on Kahan’s 2022 full-length album of the same name. Since then, he has been re-releasing tracks from the album as duets with various folk and pop heavyweights, including Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzy McAlpine, and most recently, Hozier.

Last night, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter appeared on Saturday Night Live, on the Emma Stone-hosted episode, performing ‘Stick Season’ and ‘Dial Drunk’.