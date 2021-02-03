Listen to NOFX’s “completely PC” new single ‘Fuck Euphemism’

NOFX have shared a new single called ‘Fuck Euphemism’ – you can listen to it below.

Taken from the band’s upcoming 14th LP, ‘Single Album’, the new track, which follows last month’s Avenged Sevenfold-featuring ‘Linewleum’, is a rip-roaring, two-minute record that attempts political correctness – but fails, according to frontman Fat Mike.

“We had to make a lyric video for this song because these might be my favourite lyrics I’ve ever written,” Mike said in a statement. “Oh what fun it is to write a song that’s completely PC, but sure as hell sounds like it isn’t.”

Advertisement

You can watch the song’s lyric video below:

The Los Angeles outfit’s new album will arrive via Fat Mike’s label Fat Wreck Chords on February 26, following on from 2016’s ‘First Ditch Effort’.

Recorded at San Francisco’s Motor Studios with Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore (Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Teenage Bottlerocket), the 12-song record is described as “unpredictable” and the band’s “most personal” to-date.

The forthcoming ‘Single Album’ was originally set to be a double record, but the coronavirus pandemic changed NOFX’s plans (back in March, the group began sharing new songs for fans in lockdown).

“When you write a double album, you write differently,” Mike said. ​“I was writing really different songs, and some fun songs, but you have to make a double album interesting enough to listen to the whole way.

Advertisement

“I wanted to make a perfect double album, and I didn’t accomplish that. So I decided to just make a single album, hence the title.”

NOFX are set to perform at Slam Dunk Festival this summer, COVID restrictions permitting.

Meanwhile, Fat Mike has offered his thoughts on the issue of racism in the US, saying that the country is “full of uneducated racist idiots”.