Listen to Nooky’s proud new single, ‘Always Was Always Will Be’

Nooky has made his return today with a strong and proud new single, ‘Always Was Always Will Be’.

‘Always Was Always Will Be’ is a fiery cut that has Nooky deliver passionate and assertive bars over brooding production courtesy of Mansus and previous collaborator iamsolo.

To match the vibe of the song, Nooky’s delivered a music video filmed in Sydney that sees him rap atop buildings, surrounded by flames.

Watch the Burrows Digital-directed video below:

“‘Always Was Always Will Be’” is one of the first things I learned growing up!” the Yuin Nation rapper said in a press statement.

“It gives a sense of strength and pride when stated, it’s something you can say with your chest and back whole heartedly because this land that we all stand on, is and always will be Aboriginal land and that shit’s undeniable.

“It’s a reflection of the sense of pride and strength you get growing up with ya mob,” he continued, saying that the track “features our slang and is unapologetically Black”.

“This shit right here is the new NAIDOC anthem,” he concluded, “fuck it, new Australian anthem.”

‘Always Was Always Will Be’ follows on from the release of ‘Ere Lah‘ earlier this year, which was also produced by iamsolo.

Both tracks are set to appear on Nooky’s forthcoming EP, ‘Lyrebird Park’, which is yet to have a disclosed release date.